Difficult day for Phantoms against ladder leading Wagga City

It was always going to be a difficult as for the Phantoms up against the SIRU First Grade front runners and it proved to be just that.
Welcoming Wagga City to Leeton No 1 Oval, the Phantoms looked to be the first side to knock off the competition favourites in 2024.
Dealing with Tomasi Vularua Nabuliwaqa proved difficult in the early stages as he put City into a strong position early with the first three tries of the game.
Whlie the Phantoms tried to get back into the game with coach Marinka Vunibaka and Epeli Folau but City proved to be too strong.
Matthew Roberts and Waisale Sautu Sauvinaloto scored a double, while Vularua Nabuliwaqa finished the day with four.
Logan Philips, Vakatalai Kurusiga and Nofoasa Lemalu rounded out the try-scoring as Wagga City remained undefeated after the first round of fixtures.
The Phantoms head into the turn in fifth position but just two points outside of the finals positions with a record of three wins, three losses and a draw from their opening seven games.
They sit just two points behind Tumut, so a strong performance in the second round could see them make a run into the top four in their return to SIRU First Grade.
Meanwhile, in second grade, The Phantoms were able to give the City side a bit of a scare.
Folau and Jayke Green were able to find their way over for the Phantoms but it wasn't to be as kept their perfect record in the lower grade alive with a 35-10 victory.
The Phantoms will be at home again in round eight when they take on the Bulls in the battle for fourth.
