United bounce back from slow beginning for back-to-back victories

While it wasn't the ideal start for Leeton United in their clash with Young, three goals in the space of six minutes in the first half lifted the home side to a 5-2 win.
It was a difficult start for the United side as they found themselves behind after eight minutes after a shot from range cannoned off the post and Adam Galvin tapped in the rebound to hand the Lions a 1-0 lead.
The goal seemed to wake United up as they looked to get back level, and it fell to Liam McLaughlin to provide what his side needed.
After McLaughlin had a chance pushed away by the Young keeper he was able to turn in the rebound to get his side level and just four minutes later Freddi Gardner was able to release McLaughlin who, after rounding the keeper, knocked the ball into the open net.
Not content with a one-goal lead, two minutes after scoring his second, McLaughlin turned into the provider as after getting to the byline he cut the ball back into the box to Gavin Wylie who made no mistake to see Leeton leading 3-1 heading into the break.
The second half started just like the first, and Young was able to find a way back into the game with a goal to Rhys Lacey, and the Lions seemed to be running the midfield in the second half.
With 20 minutes remaining, Freddi Gardner was brought down in the box and made no mistake from the penalty spot while after Tyler Arnold made a strong save to keep it at a two goal game, Eric Gardner was able to carry the ball basically the length of the field and slot home United's fifth to secure the three points.
United coach Rhys Jones was pleased with how his side were able to respond after conceding the early goal.
"In the first 10 to 15 minutes, we were a bit slow out of the blocks, and we let them dictate the tempo," he said.
"Once we went a goal down, we were able to get back into it, which was good.
"The second half, we need to better, but we know that when we get into the final third, we are going to score goals, and that is what got us over the line."
While picking up the three points was important, Jones felt bringing through another junior was the real highlight of the night.
"The biggest thing for me was being able to give the debut to Max (Gerhardy)," he said.
"He has played 16s for us the last couple of years, and he has been there or thereabouts. He has been great at training, so it's good to get these local juniors into the first grade side.
"Mahdi Rahimi, who normally plays ressies for us, stepped up into first grade, and I thought he was probably the man of the match for us."
