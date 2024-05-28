Tight matches the order of the day at Soldiers Club

Close games were the order of the day at last week's Soldiers Club social bowls on Thursday.
Magnificently-manicured greens and a fine, sunny autumn afternoon encouraged another excellent roll up of 30 bowlers.
Rink five had the closest game of the day where, although ends were equal, Laurel Cox, Peter Evans and John Leech were able to scrape home against Mick McAliece's outfit, 18-17.
On rink three, a Geoff Dartnell resting toucher wasn't enough to get his side over the line against a rejuvenated Bill Mitchell team.
Winning 11 of the 18 ends played, Mitchell's team went onto record a 15-13 victory.
After winning six of the final seven ends and registering four shots on the last, Tony Wood, Neil Condron and Rattles Retallick were able come over the top of Phil Morris' team and secure a three-shot, 17-14 win.
Bill Creber was in fine form on rink five leading his side to a five-shot, 28-23 victory over Len Eason's team.
An astonishing seven shots on the 16th end had Creber, Terry Dale and Leo Plant secure the well-earned win.
Greg Caffery's singles championship celebrations may have lasted a fraction longer than they should have after he recorded the biggest defeat of the afternoon, going down in a one-sided encounter 30-16 to Greg Bowyer.
The afternoon's only resting toucher belonged to Dartnell, while just one wrong bias was recorded with Tony Wood being the culprit.
