The Irrigator
The Irrigator's complete view of property

Blistering first win for Leeton United ladies over Tolland Blue

TP
By Talia Pattison
May 28 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Leeton United's Madden Shield has breathed a sigh of relief after picking up their first victory of the 2024 season.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.