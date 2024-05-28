Blistering first win for Leeton United ladies over Tolland Blue

Leeton United's Madden Shield has breathed a sigh of relief after picking up their first victory of the 2024 season.
The women's side recorded a comprehensive, 5-0 win over Tolland Blue on the weekend.
While it was their first win of the season, Leeton have proven a tough team to beat in the opening four rounds, with one loss and three draws to start the campaign.
However, winning was a must in round five in order to stay in touch with the top four.
Leeton started like a house on fire, opening up the scoring inside three minutes when Alynta Watts pouncing on a through ball to rifle her shot into the top corner from the edge of the area.
Tolland showed their resilience by staying strong in the backline and countering when they could, but the Leeton defence was up to the task and snuffed out any chance of Tolland getting back on level terms.
"Leeton had the lion's share of possession in the first half and were unlucky not to go into the break with a 2-0 lead as the Tolland keeper stopped a one-on-one just before half-time," Leeton coach Richard Othen said.
"When the second half started it was Tolland that started the stronger of the two, catching Leeton napping on a couple of occasions, forcing Leeton keeper Alisha Othen into two, one-on-one saves to deny the home team.
"This seemed to wake the Leeton ladies up as it was one-way traffic from then on."
The wing backs pushed forward to cause Tolland more headaches as they were able to run into unoccupied space and aid in the attack.
A magical solo run from deep in her own half had Leeton speedster Sarah Elliot beat four Tolland players to be through on goal only for a last ditch effort from a Tolland defender to get a toe in before Elliot could get her shot away.
Leeton finally got their second goal on the 70th minute mark when Watts doubled her tally for the day.
From there the floodgates opened for Tolland, bringing down Elliot in the box as she carved the defence up with another blistering run.
Charlie Lamont stepping up for the spot kick to slot the ball home for the third goal.
It wasn't long before Leeton was awarded another penalty as a Tolland player was adjudged to have handled the ball in the 18-yard box.
This time Leeton veteran and captain Sandra Nardi stepped up to the spot to fire home Leeton's fourth of the day.
In the dying minutes of the game, keeper Othen was called into action as she was able to dive low to her right to stop any chance of a consolation goal for Tolland.
Adding to the home team's misery, Othen was able to launch her goal kick long to find Watts on the chase.
Eager to net her hat trick, Watts settled her nerves and left the Tolland keeper stranded as she found the top corner.
"I could not have asked anymore from my players," Othen said.
"Everyone played their roles really well and we were able to put all of our hard work in training into the result on the pitch."
Leeton will face Hanwood this weekend.
