Greens bounce back to end Black and Whites undefeated start to season

The Leeton Greens bounced back to form in a big way as they were able to head to EW Moore Oval and returned with the two points from their clash with the Black and Whites.
The Panthers were the only undefeated left in the League Tag competition, but fresh off their defeat at the hands of Yenda last weekend, Leeton was determined to end that run.
It was the Greens who were on the front foot in the opening 10 minutes with all of the field position but not able to turn that into points.
That was until Jess Morton was able to make a Jess Morton was able to make a break from dummy half and dive over after 13 minutes.
Morton's try seemed to open the floodgates for the Greens as she played a vital role in sending Makayla Bradshaw over for her first of two tries in the final 10 minutes of the first half, saw the Leeton side leading 14-0 at the break.
The Black and Whites were able to get a way back into the game as Tia'Nah Hoare was able to get over after a penalty close to the line but the Greens didn't give the Panthers a chance to close the margin further.
Elli Gill was able to score two tries in the space of two minutes to all but wrap the game up before Shemeikah Monaghan scored a late consolation as the Leeton side came away with a 24-10 win.
Greens co-coach Jade Butler was pleased to see how his side responded after their first defeat of the season.
"I think it was a bit of a wake-up call," he said.
"With the trials that we had and then the opening of the season we have had only wins so it was probably good to have that loss to get everyone back to where they needed to be."
Butler pointed to the whole team effort as the reason they were able to knock off the ladder leaders.
"The girls trained well all week and the girls were disappointed with the result from last week, that wasn't us," he said.
"Everyone came out and trained well and it really showed on the paddock today, everyone really put in."
Meanwhile, the tough season for Yanco-Wamoon has continued as they fell to a heavy defeat at the hands of Waratahs.
Jacinda Cadorin scored five tries for the Waratahs as they came away with a 48-0 victory.
