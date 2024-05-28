French grand final title for Leeton Greens pair

Lifting a premiership cup with the Leeton Greens and a French club all within 12 months may not be on many people's bingo cards, but it was for two talented sportsmen from the shire.
Kirtis Fisher and Will Barnes were teammates and pivotal players with the Leeton Greens in season 2023, helping their first grade side to back-to-back grand final wins.
Not happy with that huge effort, the pair had plans to jet off and take their rugby league skillset overseas to France.
Soon after that first grade grand final win and the following celebrations, the pair were on a plane to travel close to 20,000 kilometres to meet their new club head honchos and team mates from Ariège Pamiers XIII Pyrénées.
The club is based in Pamiers, Ariège in the Occitanie region, playing in the Midi-Pyrénées League in the French National Division Two.
Barnes and Fisher, who were joined by the former's cousin Ben Arandt, wasted no time at all getting straight back into work on the training field with their new side, working out where they fit in and how their strengths could be used to the advantage of the side.
Now, in less than a year, the decision to sign with the French club has paid dividends, with the pair part of the winning side to take out the Coupe de France grand final, 42-22 earlier in May.
Both played pivotal roles in the lead up to that win, as well as on the day of the final itself having learned plenty in the process.
Fisher and Barnes plan to stay on overseas until November.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.