Trainee loving the change from hospo life to retail

Every month The Irrigator and GetSet shine a light on an apprentice or trainee, in May it is Kiesha Poulson's turn.
Kiesha is a first-year trainee with GetSet in Leeton, working alongside Leeton Newsagency as her host employer, to obtain the skills and experience to complete her Certificate III in Retail.
Kiesha started her traineeship in February and completes her training via Sureway Training and Employment.
She is given three hours a week to study and has an assessor visit her workplace from Sureway every few months.
Kiesha is so keen she is already well ahead in her theory components and is a positive addition to her host employers.
When asked why she picked a career in retail, Kiesha said having previously worked in hospitality, she was looking to do something different.
She said the environment at her workplace was what she loved most about her new journey.
Kiesha said her coworkers and customers were all friendly, with everyday was enjoyable and different to the next.
"I didn't really find anything difficult or unexpected about changing into retail, I just really enjoy going to work each day and making a contribution to our community," she said.
GetSet has been an integral part of this change for Kiesha, helping her obtain her traineeship and host employment.
She said she would recommend GetSet to people looking to start a traineeship or apprenticeship as the business was both professional and supportive.
People often consider trades like building and plumbing as the place traineeships and apprenticeships are formed, but there is also many opportunities in other fields such as retail where people can work while gaining a nationally recognized qualification to use for life.
Kiesha's words of advice for those looking to change their path or those leaving school was to "100 per cent just go for it ... go and talk to GetSet".
More information on traineeships or apprenticeships is available by contacting GetSet.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.