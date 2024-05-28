The Irrigator
The Irrigator's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Alleged drunk driver tries to drive off, avoid arrest in Yanco

TP
By Talia Pattison
Updated May 28 2024 - 4:13pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

An alleged drunk driver in Yanco attempted to avoid arrest and drive off from police after returning a positive roadside breath test.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.