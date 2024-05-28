Alleged drunk driver tries to drive off, avoid arrest in Yanco

An alleged drunk driver in Yanco attempted to avoid arrest and drive off from police after returning a positive roadside breath test.
Police stopped a grey Holden Commodore on Progress Street in Yanco about 11.45am on Saturday, May 25 for the roadside breath test.
The driver, a 56-year-old Leeton man underwent the breath test, returning a positive reading.
The man was placed under arrest, but allegedly resisted police and attempted to drive away.
Police said they used OC spray and the driver was then arrested before being taken to Leeton Police Station for further testing.
At the police station, the man allegedly returned an alcohol reading of 0.197.
He was charged with drive with high range PCA (second-plus offence), resist arrest and drive while disqualified.
The man was bailed to appear before Leeton Local Court at a later date.
Police have again warned the community about the dangers of drink driving for all road users.
