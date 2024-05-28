Final year races along for College HSC students

The halfway point of year 12 usually means that is when the HSC journey tends to become a little more serious.
With the year racing by, St Francis College year 12 HSC students Kade Vaccari and Gabi Coghill are taking it all in their stride.
The Irrigator has been following their year 12 journey since late last year, with the pair continuing to focus on their goals ahead and life outside of high school.
Both continue to have a full class load of subjects on their plate.
For Gabi, the goalposts haven't changed, she is still keen to attend university in Canberra with the hopes of becoming a physiotherapist.
"I'm definitely trying to get into more of a routine with my study ... we have signed up for UAC now, so it's all feeling a bit more real now," she said.
"I've put in for early entry for three (courses) so far, but physiotherapy is still what I want to do."
Both Gabi and Kade have been keeping busy away from their studies with their individual endeavours such as sport, work and spending time with friends and family.
Kade is in a different boat to Gabi as he weighs up his options for post-HSC life.
"I've narrowed it down a little bit ... I've put in my preferences with UAC, but I'm still not 100 per cent sure," he said.
"I have interests in a lot of different things. It's nice to have options.
"I did a course with the University of Wollongong called Future Me, which they put on at the Country Universities Centre in Griffith.
"It helps you become a good candidate for early entry, I found it to be really eye-opening.
"I'm the first person in my immediate family to go to uni, so it's all new to me."
The pair said they were continuing to work on finding a good balance between study and life away from the books, noting how important it was to find time for both.
As the year continues to progress, they have also found themselves ticking off events and activities at school for the final time, agreeing it was becoming quite surreal to know their time at St Francis would soon be coming to an end.
One of the next major milestones will be trial HSC exams next term.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.