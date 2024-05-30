The Irrigator

Great family home on the corner

May 31 2024 - 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The home offers three bedrooms, with the main a generous size with ensuite, and separate bathroom. Pictures supplied.
The home offers three bedrooms, with the main a generous size with ensuite, and separate bathroom. Pictures supplied.

BED 3 | BATH 2 | CAR 0

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.