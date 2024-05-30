Great family home on the corner

BED 3 | BATH 2 | CAR 0
This House of the Week is a well-laid out corner property which makes the most of its 727m2 size, making it the perfect family-friendly home.
"Nicely situated, and directly opposite to a small park, this home is family-friendly," selling agent Matt Curry said.
The home offers three bedrooms, with the main a generous size with ensuite, and separate bathroom. The entrance of the home features an enormous, enclosed verandah area.
There is a tiled and modern open plan kitchen with gourmet oven and gas cooktop. The dining and living room features ducted cooling, and gas log fireplace.
The backyard is well enclosed, providing a good play space for children and garden shedding. Conveniently, this home is located less than 1km to the town centre.
