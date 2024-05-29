Second chance to step behind the lens to capture Leeton's beauty

Leeton is home to many great spots for photo enthusiasts, with inspiration to be found right across the shire.
With this in mind, Leeton Shire Council has announced the second edition of the Leeton Shire Photography Competition, after its successful inauguration in 2016.
Council has invited all residents to capture the essence of the town through the lens of their camera.
The contest will run from June 1 to June 30, providing ample opportunity for shutterbugs to showcase their talent and creativity.
The competition aims to celebrate the things that make Leeton unique, with photos up two years-old accepted across five categories.
Those categories are:
To participate, residents must acknowledge and agree to the terms and conditions outlined on the booking form when submitting their entries.
Prizes await the winners, with vouchers to be redeemed at Leeton businesses, valued at $500 for first place, $350 for second and $150 for third, according to council's marketing and promotions co-ordinator Toneale O'Connell.
"We are thrilled to bring back the photo competition and provide a platform for our talented residents to showcase their artistic skills and love for our community," she said.
"We can't wait to see the incredible images that capture the heart of Leeton and celebrate our community's identity."
For more information and to submit entries, visit https://bit.ly/LSCPhotoCompetitionForm.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.