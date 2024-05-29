Second chance to step behind the lens to capture Leeton's beauty

Nature and Streetscapes: Capture the breathtaking landscapes and streetscapes that define Leeton's natural and built environments.

Leeton Liveability: Showcase the vibrant community spirit, local events, and everyday life that make Leeton a great place to live, work and play.

Waterways: Explore the Murrumbidgee River, wetlands, and other water bodies that grace the shire, highlighting their ecological significance and beauty.

Art Deco: Celebrate Leeton's architectural heritage by capturing the timeless elegance of our Art Deco buildings and structures.