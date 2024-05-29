The Irrigator
The Irrigator's complete view of property

Crows face arduous task against side with only one loss for season

TP
By Talia Pattison
Updated May 29 2024 - 12:28pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Leeton-Whitton face the arduous task of taking on a team with just one loss to their name so far in 2024.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.