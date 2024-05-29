Crows face arduous task against side with only one loss for season

Leeton-Whitton face the arduous task of taking on a team with just one loss to their name so far in 2024.
The Crows return from their bye round to face Collingullie at Crossroads Oval on Saturday afternoon.
The Demons have dropped only one game this season and it was to the current ladder-leaders, the undefeated Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong Lions.
Leeton-Whitton coach Tom Groves watched last weekend's livestreamed match between Collingullie and the Wagga Tigers.
"I watched a bit of that game, Wagga stuck with them for their first half last week, so I think it's going to be a good test for us," he said.
"Collingullie are a really good side.
"They kept the majority of their playing list from last year, as well as adding a couple of extras to that too. They are a strong club and a strong team across the board.
"They are quite balanced across the ground, so for us we are going to need to shut them down as much as possible.
"The biggest thing will be stopping their drive in the midfield."
With Leeton-Whitton having the bye last weekend, the side had light training before getting back into the normal routine and swing of things this week.
A similar team to recent matches will take to the field against the Demons.
The Crows last played almost a fortnight ago against MCUE at Leeton Showground. Apart from a first-quarter jump from the Goannas, the Crows were able to match the side for most of the game.
The idea will be to bring that consistency and intensity up for the full four quarters against the Demons. "We're playing not too bad ... but when we let teams in, it really hurts us," Groves said.
"Hopefully after the week off we're all refreshed and we can go again."
Saturday's match leads into the general bye for the long weekend before Leeton-Whitton host the Wagga Tigers at home on June 15.
