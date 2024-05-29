Iconic movie just the start of fun Pride Month event for Leeton

A fun event celebrating Pride Month will bring everyone together in Leeton shire this weekend.
Leeton Rainbow Pride Collective is hosting a movie night on Saturday, June 1 featuring an iconic film, as well as performances.
To be held at the Yanco All-Servicemen's Club, featuring on the big screen will be Australian movie royalty, Priscilla Queen of the Desert.
The movie is part of Queer history in Australia and, in 2024, is marking its 30th anniversary.
Leeton Rainbow Pride Collective member Abdul Feaz (Fay) invited residents to attend the movie night.
"As it is Pride Month, we would like to take the opportunity to share queer culture and history with everyone, along with encores of fabulous drag performances by Wiradjuri Drag Competition winners," Fay said.
"We're certain the live performances will awe everyone.
"The entrance fee is $30, not including food and beverages, which can be purchased (from the club on the night).
"The event's profit will go towards funding the next Leeton Pride Festival in 2025.
"This event will be amazing for anyone looking for a fun movie night with a side of live performances."
The night is for those aged 18 and over, with all of the fun starting from 6pm.
For more information and tickets, visits https://events.humanitix.com/drag-fundraiser-the-adventures-of-priscilla-queen-of-the-desert. Pride Month continues throughout June.
