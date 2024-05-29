Numbers pressure for Phantoms ahead of Bulls re-do

A lack of numbers is starting to be felt among the Leeton Phantoms squad.
However, the club is hoping it can overcome that this weekend with a win against the Tumut Bulls at Leeton's No. 1 Oval.
Last week the first grade team was soundly beaten 72-15 by Wagga City, with dwindling senior numbers playing a part in loss.
Phantoms club president Stuart Stout said it was an issue that was being addressed.
"We have anywhere between 10 and 13 players backing up at the moment," he said.
"It's not an ideal position to be in if you want to be competitive.
"It's an issue we have to look at. Otherwise when you do come against these top teams like Wagga City last weekend, you're already behind the eight-ball when it comes to fitness."
The club will be hoping playing at home again on Saturday, June 1 will mean numbers improve, as well as the incentive of turning around their fortunes against the Bulls.
This will be the second time the two sides have met this season, with their first encounter in round four resulting in a 43-27 win to Tumut.
With the long weekend bye also approaching, victory will be important for the Phantoms.
"We're feeling pretty confident that we can get the win," Stout said.
"Hopefully that's the case. I know everyone was pretty disappointed with that loss last time we played.
"A good hit out before the long weekend will also help set us up for the second half of the season."
First grade will get underway from 3.15pm.
