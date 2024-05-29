Conditions align: Vintage proves solid for Lillypilly

"A really good year" is how Lillypilly Winery's Robert Fiumara has described the 2024 vintage.
Good conditions during the growing season assisted with this and, even though there was decent rain in January, it didn't cause the issues that were felt as a result of heavy falls the year prior.
As is the case every year, each wine region experiences its own up and downs both during the season and while harvesting the grapes.
Mr Fiumara said this year had produced good yields and quality for Lillypilly.
"It was a bit concerning when we had that rain in January, but it didn't do any damage," he said.
"Vintage went well and our late varieties were positive as well.
"It was only early May that we finished. Our seasons are longer because we do make dry wines, quite often we go into late May.
"It all worked out very good."
While vintage is now complete, the work on the wine itself begins.
"There is still lots to do there when it comes to making our wines, but the whole season always seems to go by quickly," Mr Fiumara said.
On top of a solid vintage, the news for the wine industry as a whole seems to be improving.
The latest figures reflect a relatively stable period for Australian wine's overall export performance in recent times.
According to the Wine Australia's Export Report, which was released at the end of April, showed growth in export markets such as Asia and Europe.
Adding to that, China's Ministry of Commerce has ended its tariffs on Australian wine, which had been imposed for more than three years at rates as high as 218.4 per cent.
"We're hoping that market will pick up again, but it won't happen overnight," Mr Fiumara said.
"We've sent more wine to Taiwan recently, we're still exporting to other places as well.
"We hope that will continue to grow as well."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.