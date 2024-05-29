The Irrigator
The Irrigator's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Riverina urged not to miss having a say in regional crime inquiry

Jeremy Eager
By Jeremy Eager
May 30 2024 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wagga MP Dr Joe McGirr lobbied the state government to make a regional crime inquiry. Picture by Tom Dennis
Wagga MP Dr Joe McGirr lobbied the state government to make a regional crime inquiry. Picture by Tom Dennis

Submissions for the NSW regional crime inquiry will close at the end of the month, with regional representatives urging those who wish to have a say, to do so now.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jeremy Eager

Jeremy Eager

Journalist

Originally from Wollongong, Jeremy has made the move to The Daily Advertiser to tell the stories of the Riverina. Got a story to share? Email jeremy.eager@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.