With a break looming, Leeton United focus on third straight win

A third win in a row is on the radar for Leeton United this weekend.
United are on the road for their match against Henwood Park after winning their last two games against Young and Wagga United.
Leeton are sitting third on the Pascoe Cup first grade ladder and will be looking to consolidate that position with a victory, particularly with the long weekend bye approaching in a week's time.
Another victory will see them head into the break full of confidence to refresh before getting back into the swing of things.
However, Henwood Park will be out to shatter that pretty picture when the two sides lock horns.
Henwood Park are seventh on the first grade ladder, but they shouldn't be discounted on that position alone.
They have notched up two wins themselves this season - the first against South Wagga and the second over Yoogali FC.
A draw with Hanwood is also in their column for the season so far and all of this is to say they will indeed provide a challenge on their home turf.
United will head into the game wanting to keep their consistency and intensity going, with the focus being on discipline and moving the ball cleanly to garner the result they are after.
Kick off is on Saturday, June 1 at 6.15pm.
