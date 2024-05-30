Two sides, two losing streaks - who will get the job done?

A third straight loss this weekend will be a situation the Leeton Greens will be doing everything in their power to avoid.
Leeton will do battle with the West Wyalong Mallee Men on Sunday afternoon as pressure starts to mount when it comes to getting back on the winner's board.
The Greens have lost their last two games on the trot against Yenda on Leeton's home turf and a defeat at the hands of the Griffith Black and Whites last weekend.
Three straight losses is not something Leeton's first grade side has had to contend with for some years and the squad will be doing everything in their power to turn their fortunes around.
West Wyalong, always a challenge at home, are hoping to break their own losing streak.
They have lost their last three games and will be hoping to avoid making it four in a row.
In their case, their defeats were at the hands of the TLU Sharks, the Panthers and Yenda.
The Greens will be looking to maintain possession and get back to basics to end their losing streak and return to the right side of the ledger.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.