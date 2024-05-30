The Irrigator
The Irrigator's complete view of property
Home/News/History

From teaching in Leeton to war, bullet wounds and then true love

By Tony Reneker
May 30 2024 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

School teachers have been part of the Leeton community ever since 1913.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.