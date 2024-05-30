From teaching in Leeton to war, bullet wounds and then true love

School teachers have been part of the Leeton community ever since 1913.
One can only imagine the thousands and thousands of teachers, who have called Leeton their home at some stage over the ensuing 111 years.
Many have remained in Leeton permanently while others have only stayed a short time, but have left a positive mark during their brief connection with the town.
Victor Hubert Taylor was one of those who was here a very short time but had a big impact.
Victor was born on a hot summer's day in February, 1890 at Young to Murray John Taylor and Augusta 'Rosie' Taylor nee Heydon.
Remarkably, while still only 16 years of age, he was appointed an assistant teacher at Erskineville in Sydney, and then promoted to a class one teacher in December of 1907 and then to a class two teacher in January, 1908.
While the reason is unclear, Victor transferred to Leeton's first Public School in 1913 to work alongside the very first teacher appointed there - Mr Charles Bagust who had commenced in 1912.
In 1913, the first school principal was appointed, Mr James Dickson and, by years end, 17 students had passed the very first qualifying certificate examinations for the school, earning much praise for Victor and other teachers.
The following year however, the drums of war were beating and, by July 1914, World War I had commenced.
On June 8, 1915 Victor enlisted with the Australian Imperial Force and left its shores on July 14, 1915. He landed in Gallipoli in September and saw a lot of active service fighting there and later as well in Egypt, the Suez Canal and France.
He was in fact one of the last soldiers to leave Gallipoli having played an active part in the strategic withdrawals of troops from there.
He was rushed to the 56th Casualty Clearing Station and then admitted to 1st Southern General Hospital in Birmingham.
He slowly recovered from his wounds and caught the eye of a pretty young nurse named Margaret Devlin.
It would appear that Victor became her favourite patient and the pair soon fell in love and they were married in Middlesex England on May 18, 1920.
Fully recovered, they embarked on the "SS Bremen" (the family ship) on May 28 and sailed to their new life in Australia arriving July, 24 1920 and lived happily ever after.
Margaret passed away in Sydney on January, 2 1977 and Victor died only a few weeks later, the day before his 87th birthday.
There were three children from their marriage.
While he was only in Leeton a very short time, he was very well liked and respected, which was demonstrated by the school presenting him with an engraved watch when he left to fight overseas.
While overseas, Victor sent a number of letters home to friends he had made in Leeton, some of which were published in The Murrumbidgee Irrigator.
