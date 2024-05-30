Leeton's mayor to step down at upcoming election

Leeton will have a new mayor by year's end after councillor Tony Reneker officially confirmed he will not be contesting the upcoming local government election.
Councillor Reneker is at the tail end of his second term with Leeton Shire Council and said he felt now was the right time to step aside and let fresh blood take over.
That means his position as mayor and councillor will need to be filled at the September 14 local government elections.
"I've had eight years on the council, with the last three as mayor," Cr Reneker said.
"It has been a decision I have really had to think about because I have really loved the role (of councillor and mayor) and I have really enjoyed it.
"It's been challenging, but rewarding.
"I do have this view and, this is my personal view, that we shouldn't stay in a role like this for too long. We need to let fresh blood come in.
"Our shire is so diverse and I also think that needs to be reflected on our council."
When he was first elected, Cr Reneker was still a Chief Inspector with the NSW Police Force.
He retired in 2017 and since then his civic duties have kept him busy.
Cr Reneker said there had been many highlights along the way during his tenure on council, including the completion of many big projects like the Wamoon sewerage upgrade, the return of the Leeton Shire Youth Council and others.
"As a council, Leeton punches above its weight," Cr Reneker said.
"We do a lot of advocacy work as well, in my time that has been centred on issues like water and health."
Cr Reneker said one of his regrets while being on council was not being able to properly solve the current financial woes plaguing local governments across the state.
However, he said he was proud to have represented his community and hoped those with an interest in improving their shire for the better would nominate for the upcoming election.
Upon vacating the roles later this year, Cr Reneker will be spending time with family and friends, with travel plans also in the works. For more information visit elections.nsw.gov.au.
