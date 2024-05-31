L&D fours champions have their crowning moment

The Leeton and District women's fours championship started recently.
In the first round, Janet Bell, Jan Walker, Judy Heness and Dot Semmler earned a spot in the finals by narrowly defeating Lorraine Mullins, Jean Leighton, Patti Wakeman and Denise Naylor.
Bell's team led all the way and were nine shots ahead on the 16th, when Mullins' team found some form to win seven shots over the last four ends only to fall short by two, losing 15-13.
Bell's team came up against Cindy McDonald, Mary Payten, Faye Harris and Marika Pete in the finals.
McDonald's team only lost eight of the 21 ends played and held the lead throughout, winning the championship 23-13.
Leeton and District ladies bowlers also scored well at the CRDWBA presentation day in Wagga last Tuesday, bringing home six trophies and numerous prizes.
State pairs winners: D Darnley-Naylor and Faye Harris.
State triples winners: J Lloyd, J Walker and M Payten. Runners-up: C McDonald, J Leighton & D Darnley-Naylor.
State fours winners: E Sullivan, P Wakeman, D Semmler and J Heness. Runners-up: D Darnley-Naylor, J Leighton, L Messner and F Harris.
Senior triples winners: E Sullivan, J Heness and Lorraine Messner.
Joan Lloyd and Jan Fitzpatrick were the drawn winners at the Leeton and District Bowling Club's social bowls after defeating Janet Bell and Jean Leighton, 16-8.
Elaine Sullivan, Lorraine Mullins and Dian Colyer proved to be too strong against Lorraine Messner, Denise Naylor and Joan Bourke with a 15-3 win.
Faye Harris , Marika Pete, (who achieved a resting toucher) and Wilma Alexander took control early and held the lead throughout the match to win 19-8 against Judy Heness, Dot Semmler and Wilma Alexander.
