Move over July, Christmas in June is coming to St Peter's

There is no harm in changing things up and that is exactly what St Peter's Anglican Church is doing this month.
In recent years, the church has become known for its popular Christmas in July extravaganzas.
However, in 2024 the event will have a date change and, no, it won't be December 25.
Instead, the festivities are being moved to Friday, June 14 and Saturday, June 15.
The reason behind the change to "Christmas in June" is a simple one.
"Christmas in June was changed this year because the most important ingredient in the whole festivities is the catering," Father Robert Murphy from St Peter's explained.
"Lisa Schmetzer, from Leeton High School, who is in charge of the catering, will not be available in July.
"Lisa and her hospitality students do an amazing job cooking up the food, so we couldn't do it without them."
Despite the date change, Christmas in June will offer all of the festive fun typically aligned with Christmas in July each year.
To be held at Santa's workshop (St Peter's hall) the event will feature a delicious two-course meal on both dates, gifts, carols and even live entertainment.
Santa himself will also be dropping by, with both the dinner on Friday, June 14 and luncheon on Saturday, June 15 open to all community members.
"Not only will there be a traditional Christmas meal, there will also be a traditional Christmas pantomime," Fr Robert said.
"If the audience has as much fun as the actors, it will be hilarious."
While the event is a great chance to get together, it is also an avenue for Leeton High's year 11 hospitality students to try out their skills.
"It's about community and being involved in helping others," Ms Schmetzer said.
"There is also the added bonus of the event counting towards their work placement hours."
The Friday, June 14 event is on from 6pm, with the following day's lunch kicking off at noon. Tickets are $30 per person. To purchase email stpetersleeton@bigpond.com or contact 0427 326 396.
