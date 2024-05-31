Getting cracking on Leeton's new pound

Construction on Leeton's new state-of-the-art animal pound facility has officially gotten started.
The new pound will be located next to the site of the old facility at Leeton Shire Council's depot in Vance Estate.
The development application for the new facility was first tabled and endorsed by council in November.
This application was assessed by Murrumbidgee Council planning staff in accordance with council's adopted Conflict-of-Interest Policy.
The policy is used when dealing with development applications lodged by council staff, councillors and council itself.
Once it was given the go-ahead from Murrumbidgee Council's planning staff, it was then presented to council at the November for deliberation and a decision.
Since then there has been a wave of planning and work to ensure construction could kick off to have the project up and running.
Council's manager planning, building and health, Francois Van Der Berg said the start of construction on the new pound was an important milestone in Council's delivery to meet current animal welfare standards.
"Not only will this facility adhere to all modern standards of animal welfare, but it will also enable us to enhance our services and provide a safer and more comfortable environment for the animals in our care," he said.
"Special mention goes out to our rangers who are doing an excellent job managing the project internally, and will oversee the day-to-day operations once the new facility opens."
The new animal pound will feature modern amenities, including spacious enclosures for up to six cats and 10 dogs at any one time, climate control systems and an animal exercise yard.
There will also be an attached carport for easier loading and unloading of the animals.
With a strong focus on the wellbeing of impounded animals, the new facility will ensure stray or lost pets receive the best attention and care while awaiting reunion with their owners or adoption into loving homes.
Construction is expected to be completed in the latter half of 2024, but this will be dependent on the availability of trades.
For more information about the current Leeton pound, council's rehoming program and to see what animals are currently in the pound, visit www.leeton.nsw.gov.au.
Council is actively involved in the re-homing of animals, as well as encouraging the shire's pet owners to have their pets safe and secure in their yards.
