Project has Leeton Men's Shed members bring gramophone back to life

Countless hours of hard work and finesse has gone into restoring a piece of majestic history.
Leeton Men's Shed members Jim Milne and David Carn teamed up to restore a gramophone, which was brought into the shed by a community member.
A gramophone is a device for the mechanical and analogue reproduction of recorded sound and this particular piece of vintage treasure was in need of some love and care from those with the know-how.
The gramophone is believed to be from around the 1920s, with this particular customer also handing over several other vintage items for the two men to restore as well.
These included a wing table and sewing machine.
"It (the gramophone) was in a pretty poor condition when we got it, there were a couple of things missing," Mr Carn said.
"The material behind the little cut out frame where the speaker sits behind wasn't there."
The pair spent many hours painstakingly restoring the gramophone, but the reward was in the final product and the customer's excitement at the finished product.
"We worked on the restoration side of it, the actual look of it and not the mechanics of the actual musical part of it," Mr Milne said.
"This was a special one. It's always a lot of enjoyment when it's a project like this one."
Over the years, both Mr Milne and Mr Carn, along with other shed members, have worked on a number of projects together to bring items back to their former glory.
The Leeton Men's Shed can take on all kinds of projects and restorations from community members for a small fee.
This assists them to be able to keep the shed operating, but it also covers the cost of materials that may be needed to complete the work.
The work to restore the gramophone is part of the service the shed provides to the community, but it is also one members enjoying delivering and taking part in.
Anyone wanting more information can contact the shed.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.