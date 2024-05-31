'Give it a go': Leeton's new bin system on the way

In a matter of weeks, Leeton shire residents will find themselves getting accustomed to a new routine.
Leeton Shire Council is implementing a new Food Organics Garden Organics (FOGO) service from July 1, which has been legislated and mandated by the state government.
In just under one month's time, domestic waste services for residents will now include a green-lidded bin for weekly collection, and a red and yellow-lidded bin collection on alternative weeks.
The new "green bin" will be for food and garden waste, while the yellow-lidded bin continues to be for recycling and the red for everything else.
As well as receiving the new green-lidded bin, residents will also have their other two replaced at the same time. All are staying at the same size of 240 litres.
Leeton shire mayor Tony Reneker said all councils across the state would need to introduce the FOGO service by 2030.
"Council was able to gain a grant as part of our awareness and education campaign, so that hasn't cost ratepayers any money," he said.
Having recently completed a tender for a new kerbside collection, council has advised of an increase of $15 for the 2024-25 financial year for this service.
Residents should have also received an information leaflet in the mail about FOGO and the upcoming changes, with advertisements also running across various mediums.
Staff, with the help of the Halves Waste program, have also been out and about in the community at various events, markets and even in schools.
Council's waste and recycling coordinator Guy Retallick said most feedback regarding the introduction of the green waste bin and the collection changes had been positive.
Some had raised issues around the disposal of things like nappies, but for the most part most were receptive to the concept.
"It's been positive mainly ... a lot of Leeton people have been doing great things with their recycling and waste on their own when it comes to composting and those types of things," Mr Retallick said.
"I think we just need to urge the community to give it a go. It's good news for the the environment, for the longevity of the landfill and the community as a whole."
Residents will also receive their own kitchen caddy to complement the new green waste bin.
