Crows battle hard, but Demons go on goal spree

Leeton-Whitton's young players led from the front over the weekend in what was another tough day at the office for the Crows.
Leeton-Whitton were on the road to face Collingullie at Crossroads Oval on Saturday fresh from the bye, but they could do little to stem the flow during the afternoon.
Collingullie-Wagga were able to pick up the win with the final score 22.11 (143) d Leeton-Whitton 3.6 (24).
The Crows had been hoping to put in a solid performance and match the Demons around the ground.
Collingullie were always going to prove a tough challenge from the Leeton-Whitton side having only lost the one game this season to the undefeated Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong.
The Crows were put to the test straight up, which coach Tom Groves had been expecting heading into the fixture.
Leeton-Whitton's plan was to try and shut down the Demons where possible and, while playing well in patches, Collingullie were able to show again why they are a genuine premiership contender in 2024.
With the Demons booting 22 goals to Leeton-Whitton's three in the 119-point win, inaccurate kicking could have made the scoreline a lot worse.
While the result wasn't what the Crows were after, they will take pointers and notes from the match to work on and build towards a more solid second half of the season.
Leeton-Whitton was best served by young players James Rourke, Jude Clayton, Angus Crelley, Cohen Matthews and Mathew Axtill, while the reliable Tom Meline was also strong.
The competition will now have a week away from matches over the long weekend.
Leeton-Whitton's next match will be on Saturday, June 15 when they host the Wagga Tigers.
Griffith 13.9 (87) d Wagga Tigers 7.4 (46)
MCUE 9.13 (67) d Coolamon 7.14 (56)
Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong 22.10 (142) d Turvey Park 5.2 (32)
