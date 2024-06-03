Brothers go head-to-head for court bragging rights

The Leeton Soldiers Club Squash competition completed round eight last week with some exciting matches taking place.
Team Swifts got the better of the Vixens, solid wins going to Gary Thompson and Aimon Doyle.
Top-placed Lightning kept on their winning ways, beating the Fevers.
Sean Ryan and Alec Tait doing enough for the Lightnings while Callum Sheldrick salvaged some points for the Fevers.
Giants defeated the Thunderbirds, Simone Bruno winning a tough match against Cadell Thompson 5-11, 17-15, 3-11, 11-9, 11-9.
Isabel Thompson also had long match against Charmaine Lee, Isabel winning 13-11, 9-11, 11-3, 10-12, 11-4.
Captain Anthony Iannelli got some points for the Thunderbirds by winning against Will Nardi.
Competition on Tuesday night is remarkably close with the top four teams separated by three points.
Demons defeated the Magpies with good wins going to Chevaughn Moore and Monique Looby.
Marni Cunningham had to work a lot harder for her win against Adele Thompson, Marni winning 11-7, 13-11, 7-11, 8-11, 11-4.
It was close affair between team Blues and Power, Blues sneaking home by a whisker.
Ian Peacock and Naomi Rawle played a close match, Ian claiming the win 11-5, 12-10, 9-11, 8-11, 11-9.
Brendon Looby also had to battle hard for his win, defeating Will Rawle 11-9, 8-11, 11-7, 9-11, 11-6.
Saints downed the Lions with Joanne Peacock and Will Gray-Mills playing well.
Anton Taylor had a tough match against Chris Toland, Anton winning 11-8, 7-11, 9-11, 11-2, 11-7.
Match-of-the-week went to the Harrison brothers Jacob and Macauley, Jacob winning 8-11, 12-10, 9-11, 11-8, 13-11.
Wednesday night had team Warriors have a close win over the Panthers.
Lizette Taylor and Jack Rawle helping get the Warriors the points.
Brian O'Leary and Gary Thompson got some points for the Panthers.
Knights defeated the Storm with good wins going to Brent Lister and Carol Davidson. David Cross also winning, but he had to dig deep to defeat Brodie Lashbrook 11-13, 11-9, 11-5, 9-11, 11-7.
Rose Looby secured points for the Storm by defeating Xavier Stanton 11-8, 9-11, 11-8, 5-11, 12-10.
Broncos defeated the Sharks with wins going to Col Thompson, Simon Jackson and Rose Looby.
