Phantoms have thinking to do after two straight losses at home

The Phantoms dropped their second consecutive match on home soil over the weekend when Tumut marched to a 48-23 win over the Leeton team.
Leeton had spent the week preparing for the Bulls with the goal of not only picking up a win on their home turf, but getting one back on the travelling side.
Tumut had defeated the Phantoms in their first match up earlier this season and they again proved too good for Leeton, who continue to struggle with playing numbers.
It has been a mixed bag of results for the Phantoms in season 2024 and, despite the two consecutive losses in as many weeks, they remain in touching distance of the top teams on the first grade Southern Inland ladder.
The Phantoms are now fifth, with Tumut jumping to fourth as a result of Saturday's win.
Leeton's plan will be to work strengthening their squad over the next fortnight while the competition takes a break for the long weekend.
That will include putting in the hard work at training as they prepare for their next match up on Saturday, June 15 against the Griffith Blacks before they return home on Saturday, June 22 to face Albury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.