Most complete display sees Greens pick up crucial win at Ron Crowe Oval

The Leeton Greens have picked up some much-needed points ahead of the Long Weekend bye after a 28-point win over West Wyalong at Ron Crowe Oval.
It was the Mallee Men who were able to strike first through Dylan McCartney, but the Greens hit back quickly through Timoci Dabea, Kaijen Johnson and Jarhel Tereva to lead 18-6 at the break.
While West Wyalong was able to pull a try back three minutes after the break, Tereva restored the margin with his second of the afternoon.
Shanon Bradbrook added his name to the try scorer's list, and the Greens looked to wrap up the game with a 16-point lead with 20 minutes remaining.
A late double to Jim Dabea secured the two points for the Leeton side as they came away with a 40-12 victory.
Greens co-coach Mick Thomas felt that it was their most complete performance of the season.
"West Wyalong certainly stuck it to use for the most part of the game. We expected them to keep turning up, and they did that," he said.
"They scored a couple of tries off a bit of luck and bad balls from ourselves, but outside of that, I see it as our most complete game in both halves all year.
"It could have been one of those games where the scoreline was 16-12 and scrappy, but I was happy that the scoreline reflected that we were completing the sets, sticking to a pattern, and just keeping building combinations."
With the tightness of the ladder heading into the June long weekend general bye, it shows how important the two points at Ron Crowe Oval was.
First down to sixth is separated by just four points, with the Greens sitting in fourth just ahead of a resurgent Waratahs outfit.
"To get that kind of win out there heading into the bye is pretty important," he said.
"We will train pretty hard for the two weeks before the Waratahs because we have to lift the bar a bit higher because Tahs are flying."
There have been a couple of surprise results over the past couple of weeks and the Waratahs were one of those to cause a bit of a shock with a victory over Yenda at Wade Park.
Thomas wasn't one to be shocked by the result.
"I wasn't surprised because even the first round that we beat them they had the core of a good team there and they just needed time," he said.
"I think a result like that against Yenda shows that anyone can win this competition at the moment. It's good to see such an open competition."
With a trip to Exies Oval to take on the Waratahs next up for the Greens after the two weeks off Thomas knows his side will need to work hard to carry the momentum gained into that clash.
"That will be the key to training for the next two weeks," he said.
"It's always a challenge to maintain the momentum after two byes and play a team like Waratahs, but we just need to keep focused on the goals ahead."
While the Greens will be without two key forwards heading into the game, they will have a couple of handy inclusions.
"We will lose Tyler Dunn and Brandon Catlin now, they will be overseas and will miss two weeks," he said.
"We will have Billy Dickinson back on the team, as well as Tyler O'Connell and Braydon Doolan, who joined the team from reserve grade and is playing out of his skin.
"While we lose those two I'm pretty confident with the troops that we have."
