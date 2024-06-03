Three straight wins and it's third on the ladder for Leeton United

Leeton United made it three-from-three on Saturday night, but there is still much to work on, according to one of their co-coaches.
United were in Wagga for their round six game against Henwood Park on Saturday night, picking up a 1-0 win in the process.
It was their third straight victory and their season is now well and truly on track heading into the long weekend.
However, co-coach Rhys Jones believes there is still plenty of room for improvement.
"The first 15 minutes on Saturday we were really good, we moved the ball around well," he said.
"We got the early goal, but then it was like we took our foot off the gas.
"To be honest, I said to the boys after the game that it was probably the worse we've played all season.
"When we played Lake Albert at home, we were the best team by a country mile and it was a draw. It's just how it goes sometimes.
"We're glad to come away with the points, but we also know we can play better than we did on Saturday night."
Scoring Leeton United's sole goal on the weekend was Liam McLaughlin, but he also picked up another hamstring injury during the game which may mean some time on the sideline.
Leeton United and the rest of the Football Wagga competition will have a bye for the long weekend this week.
Jones was hopeful of having an indoor training session on Tuesday to change up their routine before a team dinner on Thursday night.
The side will then get straight back into the hard work next week after the break as they prepare for Yoogali FC in hopes of consolidating their top three position.
"We definitely want to keep our run going, but the break will be good for some of our players with injuries or niggling injures," Jones said.
