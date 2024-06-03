Here's five reasons why you should volunteer with Vinnies in Leeton

Like most organisations, St Vincent de Paul in Leeton would love to have more volunteers on the books.
The St Vincent de Paul Society in Australia consists of 45,000 members and volunteers who operate on the ground through over 1000 groups located in local communities across the country.
That includes here in Leeton where volunteers are the backbone of the work being done at the store in town.
"We'd love to see more volunteers come on board," St Vincent de Paul Leeton secretary Brian Troy said.
"There's a range of things people can do.
"A lot of our volunteers are getting older or they can only be here for a few hours at a time.
"Obviously it would be great to have some younger people come on board.
"You can get a lot out of volunteering. It's very rewarding."
With those words in mind, here's five reasons why you should consider volunteering with Vinnies in Leeton.
By volunteering with Vinnies in Leeton, residents can have the chance to meet new people in the community.
That includes those stepping into the store for help, for a bit of a browse in the op shop and the other volunteers working by your side.
Think new friendships and a laugh or two along the way.
Are you a young person looking for a job?
Perhaps you want to spend your school or university holidays doing something productive with your time?
Signing up as a volunteer with Vinnies will not only help you to learn new skills, but it will also look good on resumes.
Volunteering is something looked upon favourably by employers.
This is an obvious one that speaks for itself, but until you actually give volunteering a go you won't understand what all the hype is about.
Volunteering with Vinnies means you're not only giving back to the community, but you will be helping those who need it the most.
Forget about getting your daily serotonin boost from places like social media - volunteering can put you in the best mood.
Knowing you're helping someone in need or helping an organisation like Vinnies keep its doors open is a major reason to smile.
Volunteering at its core is selfless. You're helping other people and making a difference in their lives. Something Vinnies does each and every day.
Those interested in volunteering with Vinnies in Leeton should head in store to find out more information.
