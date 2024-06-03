Greens locked in three-way fight for top spot in League Tag

It continues to be a three-horse race in the Group 20 League Tag competition, with the top sides picking up wins heading into the long weekend.
The tough run for West Wyalong has continued after they fell to a 12-point defeat at Ron Crowe Oval in the grand final rematch against Leeton.
Elli Gill continues to show that stepping into the co-coaching role has had no impact on her form as she was able to score the first points of the game after nine minutes before the scores were locked at 6-all when Charlee Jones found her way over with 10 minutes left in the first half.
Jessica Borgese crossed just before the break to see the Greens leading 10-6 at the halftime.
It was a tightly contested second half with the Mallee Chicks trying to find their way back into the game, but those hopes were dashed when Taylah Axtill crossed for Leeton.
Jamie Taylor was able to put the icing on the cake with her 11th try of the season with five minutes left in the clash to see Leeton come away with an 18-6 victory.
The Black and Whites were able to set the tone for the weekend as they were able to bounce back from their first defeat of the season last time out.
In an evenly contested first half against the DPC Roosters, it wasn't until Ashleigh Penrith found her way over the line eight minutes before the break to see the Panthers holding a 6-0 lead at the break.
It was again a close start to the second half, but a try to Leliah Little seemed to open the floodgates for the home side.
In the space of 12 minutes the Black and Whites were able to wrap the game up with Penrith scoring her second while Tulsa Stevenson and Samantha Simpson found their way over for a 24-0 victory.
Out at Wade Park, Yenda were able to take the bragging rights from their clash with local rivals Waratahs.
Jordan Payne got the scoring underway for the Blueheelers while tries to Chloe Richards, Ella Farranato and Jenna Richards helped secure the two points with a 22-12 win.
Jessica Carusi and Ruby O'Connor scored for the Waratahs.
The results mean that the Greens are narrowly ahead of Yenda and the Black and Whites in first on points difference.
In the final game of the round, Hay was able to jump into the top five after a mercy rule victory over Yanco Wamoon.
Jesse Carter led the way for the Magpies with four tries, while Lily Weymouth and Zoe McRae chipped in with two each in a 60-0 victory in Yanco.
