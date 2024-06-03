The Irrigator
The Irrigator's complete view of property

Greens locked in three-way fight for top spot in League Tag

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
June 3 2024 - 1:03pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It continues to be a three-horse race in the Group 20 League Tag competition, with the top sides picking up wins heading into the long weekend.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liam Warren

Liam Warren

Sports Journalist

As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.