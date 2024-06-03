The Irrigator
The Irrigator's complete view of property

Binya man becomes overnight millionaire

By Staff Reporters
Updated June 3 2024 - 1:27pm, first published 1:11pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

One lucky Binya man has won a huge amount of money, drawing one of five winning lottery entries and taking home a cool million dollars.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.