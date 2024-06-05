The Irrigator
The Irrigator's complete view of property
Home/What's On/Things to do
What's on

Barellan to again bring nation's authentic heritage back to life

JO
By Jodie O'Sullivan
June 5 2024 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Good Old Days Festival will return in 2024 with donkeys competing for the coveted Little Teamsters Trophy at the nation's biggest gathering of draught animals on October 5 and 6 at Barellan, NSW. Picture supplied
The Good Old Days Festival will return in 2024 with donkeys competing for the coveted Little Teamsters Trophy at the nation's biggest gathering of draught animals on October 5 and 6 at Barellan, NSW. Picture supplied

From donkeys to old-style dressers, visitors will take a wonderfully authentic step back in time at The Good Old Days Festival later this year.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JO

Jodie O'Sullivan

Journalist

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.