Alleged Leeton servo armed robber remains on the run

Leeton police are continuing their search for a machete-wielding man who allegedly robbed a service station in town.
The incident took place on Thursday, May 30 when the man is believed to have entered the Shell service station in Kurrajong Avenue about 11.50am.
Police said the man threatened the store attendant with a machete and demanded money.
The shop assistant was able to move away from the man and hide in a back room, with the alleged arm robbery leaving the service station with cash.
Murrumbidgee Police District officers were quickly on scene and started searching for the man, who was last seen in Leeton's Lily Lane on that same day.
That search is continuing as police investigate the incident.
At the time of the alleged incident, the man was wearing a grey hoodie, khaki hat with black logo, orange and navy high-vis jacket, black pants and black lace up shoes.
Police continue to urge residents who may have seen or noticed at that time to get in touch.
Anyone with information about the alleged offender's whereabouts should also contact police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
