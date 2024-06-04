A grade Crows slump to sixth straight loss

Leeton-Whitton's A grade Crows slumped to their sixth straight loss, with Collingullie proving too good for the traveling side over the weekend.
The Crows knew they would be in for a tough game against the second-placed Demons, but the visitors were still able to push hard in their 57-32 loss.
While their win-loss ratio isn't where they would like it to be, Leeton-Whitton have had several close games throughout the opening rounds of the 2024 season.
There have been some larger blown out scores, but for the most part the Crows have been matching sides for large parts of the game.
It was a similar story against Collingullie, with Leeton-Whitton giving it their best shot in the 25-goal defeat.
Coach Katie Graham has had to deal with different squads most weeks due to several players being part of the women's State League basketball competition meaning they aren't available every week.
Despite this, the side has been working on gelling together across the court and will be hopeful of breaking their losing streak following the long weekend bye when they host the Wagga Tigers at Leeton Showground on Saturday, June 15.
A reserve: Collingullie 40 d Leeton-Whitton 34
B grade: Collingullie 46 d Leeton-Whitton 41
C grade: Collingullie 56 d Leeton-Whitton 20
Under 17s: Collingullie 34 d Leeton-Whitton 22
