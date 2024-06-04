No hibernation for MI with winter works coming right up

For some the winter months mean hibernating, but for others it is a time to get cracking on work.
It is the latter for Murrumbidgee Irrigation (MI), with the company taking advantage of the cooler months to start a program of automation, repairs, and scheduled maintenance to irrigation infrastructure across the region.
Its winter works program spans across the MIA, including structures in the Griffith and Leeton areas, as well as the completion of a surge reservoir near Yanco.
MI's integrated network will be put to the test over the coming months with the automation works, WaterNSW maintenance at Gogeldrie Weir and Berembed Weir throughout June and July, and expected high winter crop planting.
MI chief executive officer Brett Jones said the company would work closely with customers and use its storages along the network to minimise supply interruptions.
He also said a key focus was to ensure the safety of the community.
"We are conscious that works can impact people who live, work and travel in the area and have in place a process to keep customers and affected community members informed well in advance," said Mr Jones.
MI said it was also contacting customers impacted by the works about their critical watering needs such as frost protection for citrus.
The major projects this winter period will be the automation of the remaining outlets and regulators across the MIA.
"With around 94 per cent of our channel system now automated, completing the automation across the rest of our water delivery network over the coming months will help us to deliver water to customers in the best way possible," Mr Jones said.
The maintenance program will continue in parallel with automation works over the coming months.
These works include channel bank repairs, desilting and pump shed maintenance.
