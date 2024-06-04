Power of sharing brought to life on emotional morning

Heartwarming and heart-wrenching stories flowed at Leeton's unique Stories of Resilience event.
The breakfast get together was held last month as part of a series bringing residents and the community stories from their peers.
The idea is to show no matter anyone's background or circumstances, most have gone through something that has shaped who they are as a person and how resilience is a key component of this.
Speakers at the most recent event, which was held at the Hydro Hotel, were Bernie Walsh, Jo Roberts, Peta Sinclair and Lesley Burke.
Each had their own challenges to share, which at times moved both speaker and the audience to tears.
Stories of Resilience is a collaborative event between Leeton Connect, the Rotary Club of Leeton Central and the Leeton Business Chamber.
The event is free to attend thanks to a $10,000 grant from Australia Post.
"This showed us again that we aren't alone ... other people experience hardships and we often don't know what each other is going through," Leeton Connect's Mary Errey said.
"It's an awareness thing, but it's also an event to share and come together.
"Each event we hold is more and more amazing.
"It's great to see."
The final funded event will be held on August 7. More information is available by contacting Mrs Errey at Leeton Connect.
