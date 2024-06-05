Terry Dale gallops to minor singles title at Soldiers Club

The final of the Leeton Soldiers Bowling Club's minor singles has been decided with Terry Dale recording a 25-10 victory over the much-improved Pat Hart.
The first round of the club's pairs championship got underway on Saturday, June 1, with some enthralling results.
In the upset of the tournament so far the Morgan duo, Mark Snr and Jnr, recorded a courageous, one-shot 18-17 victory over past winners Mark Lemon and Rattles Retallick.
In another entertaining contest, Mick O'Connell and Len Eason had to pull out all stops against the determined pairing of Rob Graham and Geoff Dartnell before recording a hard-fought, 20-19 win.
In the game-of-the-afternoon, veterans Len Clare and Leo Plant found themselves in a tie after 21 ends against the dangerous pairing of Bruce Dale and Larry Harrison.
Forced to play an extra end, Dale and Harrison showed nerves of steel by casually registering the one shot needed and going onto record a 19-18 victory.
In other games, the winners were Peter Evans and Phil Morris over Steve Pauling and Ken Hillier, while David Noad and John Leech proved too accomplished for Bill Mitchell and Greg Bowyer.
Last Thursday's social bowls had what is now the normal roll up of 30 bowlers.
The winning leads were Steve Pauling, Tony Wood, Bill Watt and indoor bowls champion Mick O'Connell.
Congratulations to Mark Lemon and Adam McIntyre, who on Thursday, graciously gave their time to pass on some of their vast knowledge and experience to a group of want-to-be-bowlers.
For the record, Lemon's learners were eventually able to overcome Adam's amateurs 12-11.
