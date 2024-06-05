United ladies down, not out as coach questions some decisions

Leeton United's women went down to Hanwood in the Madden competition over the weekend in a fast-paced, competitive game despite how the scoreline of 6-2 reads.
Hanwood came out of the blocks firing as they looked to use their speed from their youngsters early on, taking a two goal lead inside 10 minutes from the always-dangerous Lara Coldwell.
A bit of a reshuffle in personnel and positions from Leeton had them steady the ship to make sure Hanwood didn't run away with a commanding lead in the first half.
United seemed more comfortable with the rapid Sarah Elliot being moved to the backline to cancel out the through balls Hanwood kept using.
Once that threat was under control, Leeton managed to take control of the game and put Hanwood under a bit of pressure.
A nice bit of skill had Leeton player Alynta Watts charge into the Hanwood penalty area only to be brought down by a sloppy tackle.
Captain Sandra Nardi stepped up to take the spot kick, but the Hanwood keeper was up to the challenge and snuffed out the shot.
It wasn't long though and Leeton were awarded a free kick 40 yards out from goal.
Not to be deterred by the distance, Charlie Lamont was able to score with a looping shot over the keeper's head to gain a goal back.
Hanwood managed to score their third just on the stroke of half-time after a small mistake at the back proved costly.
Leeton started the second-half strong, keeping possession of the ball well while utilising the pace of their own front three, forcing the Hanwood keeper into making a few good saves to keep Leeton at bay.
On the 57th minute Hanwood were awarded what Leeton believed to be a questionable goal when a rocket of a shot rattled off the underside of the crossbar only for the goal to be awarded after the ball being adjudged to have fully crossed the line.
"It's hard for anyone from a distance to say if the ball fully crossed the line or not, my keeper was adamant that it didn't, but at the end of the day what the linesman and referee says goes," coach Richard Othen said.
"In my opinion though the benefit should go to the defending team if an official is unsure of the decision."
After this the wind was really taken out of the Leeton sails.
While they put the pressure on Hanwood they just couldn't get past their stubborn backline.
As a result Hanwood added their fifth and sixth goals in the last 10 minutes of the game.
Leeton got a goal back after being awarded another penalty, which Lamont placed neatly into the corner, but it was too little too late.
"Honestly, the scoreline flattered them a bit I think, although I don't want to take anything away from the Hanwood team," Othen said.
"The Leeton girls kept up with the much younger Hanwood side for most of the game.
"An absolute master class of shutting down counter attacks by Jade Cooper earned (her) my player-of-the-match.
"There are plenty of positives to take from the game which we will take into the upcoming fixtures after the long weekend."
