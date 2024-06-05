The Irrigator
The Irrigator's complete view of property

Leeton High School provide scare in second round of University Shield

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
Updated June 5 2024 - 1:43pm, first published 1:42pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Leeton High School punched above their weight for much of the second round of the University Shield but eventually fell 38-22 to Murrumbidgee Regional High School-Griffith.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liam Warren

Liam Warren

Sports Journalist

As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.