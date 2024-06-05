'It's a community issue': We've held a rally, so what comes next?

Confronting domestic violence is not an easy concept, but organisers of a recent rally in Leeton believe that is no longer a reason to ignore the problem.
Violence against women and children and the need for real change was a key theme of the Leeton rally, held on Sunday, May 19.
Since then the question of what comes next is being worked on.
For Leeton that may include all manner of community members coming together to enact real change.
Deb Fernando was one of the organisers of the rally and she said starting up a domestic violence committee in Leeton was something being considered.
"I've spoken with a similar committee in Griffith and they are happy to support us in starting one in Leeton," she said.
"At this stage we would like to have another rally in Leeton as well.
"What all of this looks like will be up to those who join the committee."
Ms Fernando has compiled a report from the first rally after taking data from those who attended on the day.
Of those who shared their thoughts, 25 per cent said there needed to be a greater increase of support services here in Leeton, with 20 per cent saying there children needed more support.
Law reform also rated high, as well as training and education, greater access to accommodation services and real ways for community members to help address the issues here.
"The findings emphasise the importance of grassroots efforts, community support networks, and bystander intervention initiatives," Ms Fernando said in her report.
"At the local level, community organisations, faith-based groups, and neighbourhood associations can collaborate with law enforcement, social services, and healthcare providers to raise awareness, support survivors, and promote prevention strategies.
"The findings highlight the need for comprehensive support services, including shelters, counselling, legal aid, and other resources.
"The findings ... underscore the urgent need for comprehensive action at the local and regional levels.
"The issue's multifaceted nature requires co-ordinated efforts across multiple sectors, including government, law enforcement, healthcare, education, and community organisations."
Those interested in being part of the committee or assisting, email debfern54@hotmail.com.
