The Irrigator
The Irrigator's complete view of property
Home/What's On/Things to do
What's on

Leeton's national festival returns to party like it's the 1920s

TP
By Talia Pattison
Updated June 5 2024 - 4:31pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Excitement is building as the Australian Art Deco Festival edges closer.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.