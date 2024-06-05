Leeton's national festival returns to party like it's the 1920s

Excitement is building as the Australian Art Deco Festival edges closer.
The annual event, which is held in Leeton, will take place across three huge days in 2024 from Friday, July 12 to Sunday, July 14.
Since returning to its full splendour following the COVID pandemic, the festival has started to hit it strides, with a huge number of visitors and tourists descending on Leeton during winter for the event.
This year's program of events is again jam-packed across the three days with something on offer for these visitors to town, as well as Leeton shire residents themselves.
There is a mix of ticketed events and those that will be free-of-charge.
Leeton Shire Council events officer Fran Macdonald said interest was building ahead of the three-day extravaganza.
"We're drip feeding our tickets out and they are being snapped up," she said.
"The main driver of the festival is to bring Art Deco enthusiasts to Leeton, which has so many benefits for our town.
"It's bringing visitors in. There's been a lot of interest again in the High Rollers night, the cabaret evening and the bespoke experiences we have on offer.
"It's been really heartening to see the festival really starting to take off with word spreading."
Mrs Macdonald encouraged residents yet to experience any of the events planned for the festival to take a look at the program and see what might interest them.
It is the buy-in of residents in the shire that makes the festival unique.
This includes businesses jumping on board by having specials, dressing up for the weekend or even hosting their own event as part of the program.
Some of the program highlights this year are set to include cocktail making workshops, dance workshops, an Anne Frank exhibition, whisky tastings, market stalls and entertainment in Mountford Park, a drama performance, Lionel's bootleg smokehouse, guided Art Deco walking tours, paint and sip and much more.
Special events such as the soapbox derby in Chelmsford Place may also take place, pending both the completion of the upgrade work in that area, as well as prior interest in the event.
To start planning your Australian Art Deco Festival weekend visit https://leetonartdecofestival.com.au/ and view the program of events.
