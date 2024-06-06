Investment or renovation ready

BED 3 | BATH 1 | CAR 2
This older home is ready for either a makeover, or redevelopment subject to council approval.
Situated on a block size of 1,242m2, this home is about 1.5kms to Leeton's town centre and amenities.
There are features of this older home that have potential to be restored or upcycled for those who seek yesteryear's charm, such as timber floorboards, sash windows, pressed tin ceiling, ornate cornice, and large skirting boards.
The loungeroom features a decorative pressed tin ceiling, wood fireplace and ceiling fan.
The yard is lined with beautiful palm trees, that are typically found lining the streets of Leeton.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.