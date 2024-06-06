The Irrigator

Investment or renovation ready

June 7 2024 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The yard is lined with beautiful palm trees, that are typically found lining the streets of Leeton. Pictures supplied.
The yard is lined with beautiful palm trees, that are typically found lining the streets of Leeton. Pictures supplied.

BED 3 | BATH 1 | CAR 2

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.