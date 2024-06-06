Ally's idea turns cake into cash for cancer on special morning

After seeing her grandfather go through a scary cancer diagnosis and treatment, young Leeton resident Ally Milne knew there was a way she could help.
Ally, a participant at My Plan Connect, put her thinking cap on a decided to raise money for the Cancer Council by hosting an Australia's Biggest Morning Tea.
And raise money she did, with just over $2000 being donated as a result of the event and the various large donations from residents and businesses along the way.
Ally, 22, said she wanted to do something to give back after her grandfather was diagnosed with cancer.
She said with the help of the Prince of Wales Sarcoma United at Randwick, his diagnosis was now a more positive one.
It was the scare of finding out a loved one had such a serious cancer that prompted her to roll up her sleeves and take action.
"My grandfather wouldn't be here if it wasn't from them," Ally said.
"I knew of the Australia's Biggest Morning Tea because I used to do it at school at St Francis, so I thought it would be a great idea.
"This year I wanted to help the Cancer Council, so that is why I decided to do it."
So, Ally, with the help of her support worker Kerri Puntoriero started planning the event.
The pair visited businesses her made either cash donations or gave prizes for raffles.
Several residents and business people gave large donations, which all contributed to the final total.
Donations of cooking also game in for what ended up being a perfect morning to enjoy a sweet treat over a cuppa.
"It was just so amazing, it was overwhelming," Ally said.
"It was $2025 that we raised all up. I honestly couldn't believe it.
"When we first started, I just said the target was $300, so it was above and beyond that."
Making the feat all the more impressive was it was organised in only a short space of time.
"We're very proud of Ally and how it all came together," Ms Puntoriero said.
"We're so thankful for everyone's support and donations."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.