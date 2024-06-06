Leeton's 'game-changing' initiative has eye on sport and wellbeing

A focus on student wellbeing and improved participation in sport is the aim of the game behind a new program in Leeton shire.
Leeton Shire Council has announced the launch of "Gamechanger", which is a new program aimed at fostering sports participation and enhancing wellbeing among students across seven schools in the shire.
The initiative, which started in May, will benefit more than 180 children from diverse backgrounds by providing free access to sports and wellbeing activities.
The participating schools are Wamoon Public School, Whitton-Murrami Public School, Leeton Public School, Parkview Public School, Yanco Public School, Gralee School, and St Joseph's Primary School.
Designed by council's recreation facilities and program co-ordinator, Maddy Routley, the program is a first-of-its-kind.
It aims to focus on inclusivity and ensuring all children, regardless of their circumstances, can enjoy and reap the benefits of physical activity.
Council has partnered with the Office of Sport for the initiative, with the organisation providing the necessary sports equipment and the support of national initiative Be You.
The program is running in two eight-week blocks during term two and term three, with each session lasting one hour.
It will culminate in a gala day at the end of each term at the Leeton Indoor Stadium where students will showcase their newly-developed skills and celebrate their achievements.
Mrs Routley said the free program was an opportunity for students to engage in sports and wellbeing activities.
"Every child should have access to learn sports, such as basketball which the kids are learning in term two, or soccer, which is coming up in term three," she said.
"The program also aims to improve basic fitness skills, such as vertical jumps and flexibility.
"By learning and honing in on these skills, we hope the kids gain confidence in their abilities and take the leap to engage in further sporting opportunities down the track."
Both council and participating schools are looking forward to seeing students grow and learn during the program.
Council thanked the Office of Sport, Be You and participating schools for the support in bringing this initiative to life.
For more information on the program or to be involved contact council on 6953 0911 or email council@leeton.nsw.gov.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.