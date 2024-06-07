St Francis College students chosen for NSW sides

Two St Francis College students have been selected in top state Aussie Rules teams.
The Riverina has strong representation in the NSW state under 15 Australian rules teams that has been selected to compete on the national stage, including College students Darcy Mimmo and Evie Henley.
Darcy was among six boys from across AFL Riverina to earn selection in the NSW all schools team that will compete at the national carnival at the Gold Coast next month.
Jed Corbett, Zac McPherson, Boston Macri, Hayden Donohue and Joe Stone were the other Riverina students chosen in the boys side.
Wagga High School's Jordyn McFadden and St Francis' Evie were the two AFL Riverina representatives in the girls NSW team.
Both teams will compete at the School Sport Australia Championship held at the Gold Coast from July 27 to August 3.
Wagga's Heath Russell will coach the boys NSW under 15 team and was proud to see so many Riverina teens selected.
"To get six guys in the state team is really good signs for footy in the Riverina and the quality and talent that is down this way," Russell said.
"To go away to a national carnival for their development is a massive positive."
The teams were selected from the NSW All Schools under 15 AFL Championships held at Lavington last week.
