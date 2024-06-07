Kurrajong Avenue to go dark for three nights

Leeton's Kurrajong Avenue will be closed to traffic for three nights for essential maintenance work this week.
Night closures will be in place to carry out road surface repairs on Irrigation Way, also known as Kurrajong Avenue, between Chelmsford Place and Acacia Avenue to provide what Transport for NSW said would be a "safer road".
To limit impacts to the community, work will be carried out over three night shifts between 7pm and 5am from Wednesday, June 12 to Friday, June 14, weather permitting.
During closures road users will be detoured via Palm and Acacia avenues, which Transport for NSW said would add an extra five minutes to journeys.
Traffic control, including signage and a reduced speed limit of 40 km/h, will be in place during work hours for the safety of workers and motorists.
Motorists have been advised to drive to the conditions and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.
Transport for NSW thanked road users for their patience during this time.
For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW App, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.
