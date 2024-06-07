After years of lobbying, YAHS female dorms near completion

Following many years of lobbying and planning, Yanco Agricultural High School is excited to announce the construction of the new female boarding facility is nearing completion.
The exterior wall finishes and roofing installation to the building are now complete and interior wall assembly and the installation of kitchen and bathroom fixtures is also nearing completion.
Final steps over the next month include the internal fit-out, including installation of cupboards, bathroom fixtures, information and communication technologies, as well as working towards commissioning of the dormitory building.
Work has also started on external landscaping.
Handover of the new facilities is expected in the upcoming July school holidays.
The new building will house 85 female students.
Refurbishment works on the existing Mason female dormitory have also concluded.
Renovations for male dormitories, Gardiner and Breakwell, have also recently finished and upgrades of the remaining boys dormitories, Mutch (Building D) and Hindmarsh (Building J) will being after July.
This is an exciting time for the Yanco community and we are most pleased to be able to offer positions for 360 students, in accommodation that is fit for purpose, as a result of this project.
Our year 7 cohort for 2025 is full and a waiting list is now in place.
Enrolments for students wishing to be students at Yanco as part of years 8 to 11 in 2025 will open soon.
Contact the school directly for enrolment information for these year groups.
The school can be contacted on 6951 1500 and more information about the educational facility itself can be found online at yancoag-h.schools.nsw.gov.au.
