Lillypilly wine marches to top of 'best of the best' list

Leeton's Lillypilly Wines is known for its top-notch products, something that is regularly recognised on award stages across the country and globally.
Most recently the winery's 2016 Noble Harvest was named a championship winner at a prestigious competition.
The drop won the best sweet white category at the 2024 Winewise Championships.
The championship medallion was awarded to the dessert wine after judges deemed it to be the best in its field.
The event is all about the "best of the best", with the competition only accepting gold-medal winning wines.
From its beginning in 2011 to the 13th Winewise event last year, Lillypilly had picked up four championships.
Th 2016 Noble Blend is made from semillon, sauvignon blanc and vermentino grapes.
It has a deep golden colour with a beautiful aroma.
Hints of pineapple characterise this vivacious wine that has a sweet yet crisp finish.
Lillypilly's Robert Fiumara said the show circuit was just starting to kick off for the year.
"We were very excited to win the championship medallion at the Winewise awards in Canberra," he said.
"The Winewise championships are only open to wines that have won gold medals from the past year at accredited wine shows.
"Then they re-judge all of those wines and pick the best.
"We were pretty excited to win our fifth championship medallion at the Winewise awards.
"We've been fairly consistent with our sweet wines."
Lillypilly is currently busy with its schedule of making wines from the most recent vintage, with the process under way.
Mr Fiumara said with the success from the Winewise event, the winery will consider what other competitions and shows to enter again in 2024.
"These awards are really nice, sometimes it's so hard to believe when we do well because we are just this little winery going up against some great wines ... it's so encouraging for us," he said.
